Tiktok: When health advice becomes a danger

A disturbing trend is emerging on the Tiktok social network. He acts the multiplication of videos offering health advice.

If this initiative might seem benevolent, it raises a major problem, because the majority of these tips come from people without medical qualifications. Risk? Deceptive recommendations that can lead to erroneous “self-diagnostics” and, in some cases, to harmful practices.

A young and influenced audience

Tiktok is largely dominated by a young audience. According to figures from 2024 reported by Science.presse80 % of users are between 12 and 30 years old. This age group, particularly sensitive to mental health issues, is therefore directly exposed to this content, often shared without a real scientific framework.

A recent study published in the journal Digital Health On January 17, highlights the extent of the phenomenon. Roxanne Turuba, researcher at the University of British Columbia, and her team analyzed 970 videos among the most popular in October 2021, all accompanied by the hashtag #mentalhealth. The observation is edifying: most of the videos are “personal testimony” (574 videos), “advice and information” (319), and content focused on emotion (198). However, among advice videos, only one in five is made by a healthcare professional.

Sometimes erroneous and dangerous advice

Some videos tackle sensitive subjects such as trauma management, symptoms of various psychological disorders or taking medication. Unfortunately, many of these contents contain erroneous, incomplete information, even out of context, which can lead the spectators to mistake their own mental state.

The main danger lies in self-diagnosis. Young people, influenced by these videos, may persuade themselves to have mental disorders without prior medical consultation. This phenomenon can lead to self -medication or inadequate care, aggravating their state rather than improving it.

The need for an increased presence of health professionals

Faced with this proliferation of doubtful content, the authors of the study insist on the need for greater involvement of health professionals on Tiktok. By investing in this digital space, these experts could disseminate reliable information and restore balance to unasical content.

Tiktok represents an opportunity to raise awareness of mental health, provided that the sources are legitimate and scientifically validated. At a time when social networks shape perceptions and influence behavior, it is crucial that young people can access relevant and suitable resources to take care of their psychological well-being.