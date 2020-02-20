By Wendson Mavoro

United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema says he is willing to meet President Edgar Lungu over gassing and spates of violence going on in the country.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma has confirmed this development in a statement availed to Diamond News.

Mr. Kakoma says the UPND is responding to an olive branch that was extended by Home Affairs Ministers Stephen Kampyongo in parliament yesterday during his ministerial statement on the gassing situation in the country.

He adds that UPND believes that much of the problems the country is going through can be resolved through dialogue.

He has since urged Mr. Kampyongo to quickly facilitate the proposed meeting between President Lungu and Mr. Hichilema.