Algeria: Abdelmadjid Tebboune Critique Emmanuel Macron and calls to reconnect

Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune openly criticizes Emmanuel Macron, saying that their collaboration leads to a waste of time.

Despite these tensions, Algiers does not wish to break with Paris. In a long interview with Opinion On Sunday February 2, Tebboune returned to the disputes that darken relations between Algeria and France, denouncing a “Deleter climate” Between the two nations. “The climate is deleterious. We waste time with President Macron ”he declares, while insisting on the need to avoid an irreversible rupture.

According to him, relations stagnate, with the exception of trade, while political dialogue is almost stopped. He also deplores “Daily hostile statements” from French officials.

The Doualemn affair, involving an Algerian influencer under the expulsion of France after online threats, constitutes one of the main points of friction between the two countries. Tebboune recalls that “Legal procedures must be respected” And criticized the French Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau. “He described Algeria as a country seeking to humiliate France ‘and tried to impose his expulsion on political purposes. French justice, however, rejected this decision, believing that it was not based on an absolute emergency ”he underlines.

In addition, the Algerian president evokes the beginnings of Gérald Darmanin inside, stressing that he had first sought to put pressure on Algeria before finally reaching an agreement after a trip to Algiers.

Faced with the deterioration of relations, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said “Totally agree” With the need to reconnect, as the French diplomacy chief recently suggested, Jean-Noël Barrot.