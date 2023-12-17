2023 Club World Cup: Al Ahly crushes Benzema’s Al Ittihad and reaches the semi-final

The Egyptian club Al Ahly validated its ticket for the semi-finals of the 2023 Club World Cup after its victory against the Saudis Al Ittihad (3-1) on Friday evening.

Al Ahly continues its flawless performance at the 2023 Club World Cup which takes place in Saudi Arabia. After its overwhelming victory against the New Zealanders Auckland City (3-0) in the previous round, the Egyptian club disposed of Al Ittihad on Friday evening in Jeddah. Against the Saudis in a match counting for the quarter-finals, the Cairo team won with a score of 3-1.

Realistic in the face of Karim Benzema’s squad, which was clearly below its usual level, the Egyptians relied on achievements from Ali Maaloul on a penalty (21st), El Shahat (59th) and Esam Ashour (62nd). Al Ittihad saved the honor through Benzema (90th + 2).

With this laborious victory, Al Ahly validates its ticket for the semi-finals of the competition, and will face the Brazilian club Fluminense for a place in the final, next Monday at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah. Note that the other semi-final will pit the winner of the European Champions League, Manchester City, against the Japanese Urawa Red Diamonds, reigning champions of the Asian C1, who took over the Mexicans Club Leon ( 1-0) yesterday in the quarter-final.

Let us add that the final will be played on December 22 at the King Abdullah Stadium, while the match for third place will take place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.