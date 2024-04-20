Zambia: Rainford Kalaba “comes out of his artificial coma”

The Lusaka University Hospital has given news of Rainford Kalaba, in an induced coma after his car accident. The former captain of TP Mazembe has regained consciousness.

This is undoubtedly very big news for Zambian football. Rainford Kalaba has come out of his induced coma. Former TP Mazembe captain was in intensive care at Lusaka University Hospital after his car accident on April 13. It was the university hospital center which gave the good news this Friday.

“We are happy to report that former Ravens captain Rainford Kalaba is fully conscious. He had his first meal today and he is already speaking properly. He therefore left the artificial coma. However, the medical team continues to provide careful monitoring and care », indicated Nzeba Chanda, public relations manager of CHU-Adulte.

It should be noted that the young lady Charlène Kabaso who drove the damaged vehicle was buried on Thursday.