In his speech marking the beginning of the parliamentary year, Cyril Ramaphosa, president of the first African economy, reaffirmed the sovereignty of South Africa in the management of its internal affairs, in particular concerning land reforms.

He underlined the emergence of nationalism, protectionism and the pursuit of close interests, to the detriment of the common cause. In this complex global context, South Africa, as a developing economy, must adapt.

However, the president insisted on the resilience of the South African people, stressing that they would not be discouraged by a constantly evolving world, and that they would not be intimidated. These words seemed to be a direct response to the repeated threats of President Trump, threatening to cut the aid to Pretoria, accusing her of seizing land and mistreating certain populations.

Ramaphosa defended land law, specifying that it was aimed at redistributing unused land or those likely to serve the public interest. He insisted that no land had been confiscated, stressing that the land reform was legal and just.

The president’s spokesperson reacted to the claims of Trump and the criticisms of Elon Musk, adviser to the American and native South Africa, by calling them as“Erroned information” And trying to dispel the misunderstandings. In a tense diplomatic climate Marco Rubio, head of American diplomacy, announced that he would not participate in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg, on February 20 and 21, qualifying South Africa of South Africa“Anti-American”. These statements have amplified diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Faced with the South African deputies gathered in CAP, Ramaphosa expressed his concern concerning the decree signed by Donald Trump, shortly after his inauguration, who almost entirely suspended international aid for 90 days. In South Africa, more than 8 million people living with HIV depend on this program. The suspension of this aid could disrupt the efforts to combat HIV and jeopardize the progress made in public health, recalled the president, adding that this funding represents around 17 % of national expenses devoted to the fight against HIV .