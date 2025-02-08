CAN U17 2025: South Africa qualified after expanding the tournament

The South African national team for under 17s, the Amajimbos, will participate in the African Cup of Nations U17 2025. This surprise qualification follows the decision of the African Football Confederation (CAF) to expand competition At 16 teams, against 12 initially planned.

The Amajimbos had narrowly failed to obtain their ticket for the 15th edition of the tournament, finishing as the third best team of the qualifiers in the Cosafa zone. Thanks to this extension of the number of participants, South Africa finally won its place among the continental elite.

The draw for the CAN U17 2025 has not yet taken place. The tournament will take place in Morocco from March 30 to April 19, 2025. In addition to the continental title at stake, 10 of the 16 nations engaged will have the opportunity to qualify for the U17 World Cup of FIFA, scheduled for November 2025.

This qualification offers young South African talents an opportunity in gold to shine on the African scene and to target a ticket for the World Cup.