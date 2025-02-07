Malawi: President Chakwera ordered the withdrawal of his DRC troops

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera ordered the withdrawal of the Malawite troops from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a statement published on Wednesday.

According to this document, Chakwera asked the Defense forces of Malawi (MDF) to start the preparations for the withdrawal of their troops from this region plagued by disorders. “President Chakwera has instructed the MDF commander to start preparations for the withdrawal of Malawite soldiers, in accordance with the Declaration of ceasefire of the parties in conflict and in order to facilitate negotiations aimed at lasting peace”said the press release.

Malawite troops are part of the contingent of the Development Community of Southern Africa (SADC), deployed to support the Congolese government in the fight against armed groups. Extended at the end of last year, this mission was faced with important challenges, including human losses among peacekeepers.

The conflict in eastern DRC, particularly in the provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, has been going on for several decades. The region is ravaged by violence involving many armed groups, including the M23, supported by Rwanda. The clashes have caused thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions of people.

Recently, the situation deteriorated with the taking of the strategic city of Goma, in North Kivu, by the M23. This rebel group announced a unilateral ceasefire on Tuesday for humanitarian reasons. However, the fighting continues, the rebels having taken control of the mining city of Nyabibwe, in South Kivu.