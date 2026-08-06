Public finances: State revenue estimated at 394.4 billion FCFA in April 2026

Total revenue of the State of Senegal stood at 394.4 billion FCFA in April 2026 compared to 318.7 billion FCFA last March. This is what emerges from the Statistical Benchmarks report made public on Monday by the National Agency for Statistics and Demography (Ansd).

“In April 2026, total state revenue increases in monthly variation. They stand at 394.4 billion FCFA compared to 318.7 billion FCFA in March 2026, reflecting a rebound of 23.8% compared to the previous month,” reports Ansd.

Also read: Tax revenue: 3,833.0 billion FCFA collected in 2024

This result results simultaneously, according to the same source, from the good performance of tax revenues estimated at 39.9 billion FCFA and non-tax revenues which stood at 35.9 billion FCFA.

“Year-on-year, total revenues show an improvement of 16.1% compared to April 2025. This performance reflects a concomitant increase in tax revenues (+44.0 billion FCFA) and non-tax revenues (+10.8 billion FCFA),” the report states.

Mr. DIEME