Aliou Ndiaye, director of the ANB: “GMOs are not a bomb of mass destruction” (Video) July 20, 2026

In 2022, Senegal adopted and promulgated a new law on biosafety in order to take into account scientific advances and new requirements in this area. This text, however, raises questions. For some, it reflects the influence of a lobby favorable to genetically modified organisms (GMOs), keen to expand its markets in Africa. Others warn of potential health and environmental risks. In this interview, Aliou Ndiaye, executive director of the National Biosafety Authority (ANB) provides some answers to these concerns and discusses the missions of his institution.

Ndiol Maka SECK & Ibrahima K. MBAYE