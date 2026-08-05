A day of reflection planned for this Tuesday at the Cheikh Hamidou Kane Digital University July 21, 2026

Two days before the opening of the first edition of the Africa Oil & Gas Expo (AFOGEX), scheduled for July 23 to 25, 2026 at CICAD in Diamniadio, the Cheikh Hamidou Kane Digital University (UN-CHK) is organizing, this Tuesday, July 21, a day of reflection devoted to the challenges of the oil and gas sector in Senegal and Africa. This initiative is carried out in partnership with Padak Groupe and Petroleum Sénégal Industries (PSI).

Scheduled from 9 a.m. at the Open Digital Space (ENO) in Dakar, with online broadcast on the university’s platforms, this day will bring together academics, researchers, industrialists, public decision-makers, students, technical and financial partners, startups and experts around the challenges linked to the development of hydrocarbons.

Discussions will focus in particular on the development of human capital, the legal and regulatory framework, technological innovations, cybersecurity, as well as employability and training for oil and gas professions.

“The discussions planned through panels will focus in particular on the challenges linked to the development of the hydrocarbon sector: the development of human capital, the legal and regulatory framework, technological innovations, cybersecurity, as well as employability and training for oil and gas professions. »

Beyond the panels, the organizers intend to strengthen the dialogue between academia and industry players in order to define the skills necessary for the growth of the sector, to formulate recommendations for AFOGEX 2026 and to encourage new collaborations between higher education establishments, research centers and companies.

UN-CHK will then be present at the Africa Oil & Gas Expo, from July 23 to 25, with a stand dedicated to its training offers, research projects and innovative technological solutions. Its teams will also participate in the various panels and conferences included in the program for this first edition.

YEAR