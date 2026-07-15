Pre-forum of the Social and Solidarity Economy: women intend to consolidate their achievements

As a prelude to the African Forum on the Social and Solidarity Economy (Foraess), scheduled in the Senegalese capital from July 7 to 9, 2026, women intend to consolidate their achievements and fully play their part in the dynamic of empowerment and recognition in the microeconomic and solidarity fabric of Senegal.

In his address to them, the Minister of Microfinance and the Social and Solidarity Economy, Dr Alioune Dione, expressed his happiness at opening this women’s preforum. According to him, the “face of women” could not be missing in this forum, given the central role that women play in the development of Africa.

According to the minister, his “dear sisters” are the first pillars of solidarity through the activities they carry out in mutual societies, tontines, cooperatives, groups of production groups, Solidarity Productive Cooperatives (CPS). Dr Alioune Dione urged them to organize themselves more to safeguard what is no longer, for them, a simple concept, but a daily life.

“Since April 2024, our department has put in place various instruments to finance projects led by women. The objective is to make credits much more accessible and adapted to the economic and financial conditions of women,” recalled the minister. Dr Alioune Dione also reiterated his conviction that an economy can only be inclusive, sustainable and resilient when it places people before profit and women in front, as true actors of local and solidarity production.

“We have initiated a process which can be summarized in four essential steps: structuring, training, financing and promoting the Cps supported by women, through their capacity and the strengthening of fundraising mechanisms,” added the Minister of Microfinance and the Social and Solidarity Economy. He reminded them of their status, not only as beneficiaries, but rather as actors, decision-makers, social transformers, necessary to build the Africa we want.

Djibril Ndiaye