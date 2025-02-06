Cameroon: death of Pascal Owona Baylon, former captain of the Indomitable Lions

Pascal Owona Baylon, former captain of the Indomitable Lions in Cameroon, died at the age of 84.

Cameroon loses a football icon. The Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) announced on Wednesday the death in Paris of the former Cameroonian captain, Pascal Owona Baylon. A real legend of the round ball, he marked the history of national sport.

Under his capitanat, the Indomitable Lions wrote a memorable page of Cameroonian football by winning their first qualification at the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in 1970, held in Khartoum (Sudan). During this edition, they achieved an unforgettable feat by overthrowing Côte d’Ivoire (3-2) after being led by two goals.

Pillar of the thunder of Yaoundé during her player career, Owona Baylon also worked behind the scenes. At the head of Fecafoot between 1990 and 1993, he helped to hoist the national selection at 4? Place de la CAN 1992.