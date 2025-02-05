King’s Cup: the Real Madrid group facing Leganés with several absent

Carlo Ancelotti unveiled his list of players summoned to face Legans in the quarter -finals of the King’s Cup. And the least we can say is that Real Madrid will have to deal with many absences.

In the space of a few days, Casa Blanca lost two central defenders: Antonio Rüdiger, injured against Espanyol, and David Alaba, hit the adductor. Both will be absent for several weeks, joining Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal at the infirmary.

Eduardo Camavonga, although having resumed training, is tried too fair to appear in the group. In addition, as a precaution before the Madrid derby, Ancelotti has decided to spare several executives: Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham (contusion) and Kylian Mbappé (calf hit) will not make the trip.

Faced with this massacre, the Italian technician summoned several young players to complete the workforce. Real Madrid will therefore have to rely on its still available offensive stars, such as Vinicius and Rodrygo, to hope to win its qualification.

The group summoned

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González, Sergio Mestre

Defenders: Vazquez, Vallejo, Fran García, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio, Lorenzo, Rivas

Environment: Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Ceballos, Chema

Attackers: Vinicius, Rodrygo, Endrick, Brahim, Gonzalo