Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 40th birthday, return to a legendary career

This Wednesday, February 5, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 40th anniversary, a symbolic milestone for a living legend of football. Back on the career of the one who is considered by many, as the best player in the history of football.

From its brilliant beginnings to Sporting CP to its status as a global icon, the Portuguese has marked the history of the round ball by its exceptional talent, its unrivaled work ethics and its extraordinary longevity.

Born in 1985 in Funchal, on the island of Madeira, Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro is spotted from an early age for his raw talent. After having made his weapon to the Sporting CP, he joined Manchester United in 2003 under the wise eye of Sir Alex Ferguson. Quickly, he became a centerpiece of the Red Devils, winning his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 and a Champions League the same year. His explosion in the Premier League makes him one of the most coveted players on the planet.

In 2009, Ronaldo crossed a decisive course by joining Real Madrid for a record transfer of 94 million euros. In the Merengue jersey, he enters another dimension. He accumulates the trophies: four champions leagues, two liga, and four additional golden balls.

With a vertiginous total of 450 goals in 438 games, he becomes the top scorer in the history of the club and stands out as one of the greatest players of all time. It is also in Real Madrid, that his rivalry with Lionel Messi, who was playing at FC Barcelona, ​​will be born. And the two will offer to football fans, one of the biggest rivalries that sport has ever seen.

After a successful adventure for Juventus between 2018 and 2021, where he continues to stack the titles, with two Scudetto and more than 100 goals in just three years, Ronaldo returns briefly to Manchester United before surprising the world by engaging with Al-Nassr, in Saudi Arabia, in 2022. Despite its advanced age, it demonstrates an impressive form and remains a formidable scorer.

With Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo inscribed his name in gold letters in the history of national football. Emblematic captain, he leads his country to consecration by winning Euro 2016, the first major title of the Seleção, before adding the League of Nations in 2019. Ben top scorer in the history of the selection with more than 120 achievements, It also holds the world record for selections. Always decisive, he embodies the soul and resilience of Portugal on the international scene.

Cascade records

Ronaldo holds an impressive list of records, including that of the top scorer in the history of football (923 goals), the top scorer of the Champions League (147) and the most capped player in the history of national selections with Portugal. At 40, he continues to shine, defying the laws of time with a flawless determination.

Beyond his sporting exploits, Cristiano Ronaldo is a global icon, a model of discipline and perseverance. Its influence goes far beyond the framework of football, inspiring generations of players and supporters around the world. At 40, he has lost none of his thirst for victory and continues to write his legend.