Cristiano Ronaldo: “I could have played at Barça”

During a recent interview, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that FC Barcelona had tried to recruit him before his transfer to Manchester United. A revelation that could have turned the history of football upside down.

Before joining the Red Devils in 2003, the young prodigy of Sporting CP was coveted by several clubs, including Barça. “” I could have played for Barcelona, ​​I met someone from the club and they wanted to sign me, but it was not done. They wanted to sign me and bring me coming the following year, but it was Manchester who signed me at the time ”, said the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Finally, after a friendly match against the Mancunians, Sir Alex Ferguson fell in love with the Portuguese and convinced him to sign at Old Trafford. A decisive choice that will mark the start of its ascent towards the top of the world football.

A different story for Barcelona

Instead of Cristiano Ronaldo, Barça finally decides to recruit another Sporting talent, Ricardo Quaresma, whose career will not know the same radiance. If the negotiations had resulted in otherwise, the Catalan club could have aligned a dream attack with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o and Lionel Messi.

A decision that changed the course of history and fueled one of the greatest football rivalries between Ronaldo and Messi, instead of seeing them shine under the same jersey.