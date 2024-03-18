Kenya: journalist Rita Tinina found dead in her room

Renowned Kenyan journalist, Rita Tinina, was found dead at her home at Brooklyn Springs Apartments in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, on Sunday morning, March 17, 2024. The sad news was confirmed by former Prime Minister and Azimio leader, Raila Odinga .

The Kenyan press world is in mourning. Journalist Rita Tinina left in circumstances that remain unclear at the moment. Police reported that Tinina, 46, was found dead at her residence along Laikipia Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, on Sunday, March 17 morning.

She should have been present at her post at NTV, where she worked as a producer, but her absence caused concern among her colleagues. The housekeeper, continuing her usual routine, noticed the absence of Tinina, who should have gotten up at 8 a.m. to prepare for work. Alerted by this unusual absence, she knocked on Tinina's bedroom door without response. Fortunately, the door was not locked from the inside.

Tinina's eight-year-old daughter, who was in the house, also tried to wake her up, to no avail. Worried, she then contacted one of the family friends, who was with Tinina the previous evening. The journalist's body was transported to the morgue while awaiting an autopsy.