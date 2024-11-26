Equatorial Guinea: Balthazar acquitted by the Supreme Court

Accused of serious offenses following the distribution of more than 400 sex tapes featuring him with several women, some of whom were linked to influential personalities, the Equatorial Guinean Balthazar Ebang Egonga was acquitted by the Supreme Court of his country, we learned from several African media.

Having become famous after the publication on social networks of his intimate videos, Balthazar will not go to prison. Accused of serious offenses, the Equatorial Guinean official was finally acquitted by the Supreme Court of his country.

According to Médiapart Benin, L’Infodrome or KOACIthe high court considers that all the women appearing in the videos were adults and had consented to their actions. Furthermore, medical examinations confirmed the absence of sexually transmitted diseases in Balthazar Ebang Egonga, ruling out accusations of intentional transmission.

An unexpected outcome widely appreciated across the continent. Supporters of the Equatoguinean civil servant, dismissed the day after the outbreak of this highly publicized affair, see this decision as a recognition of his innocence. Some husbands of his victims even congratulated their wives’ lover, according to The Infodrome.

For his part, Balthazar Ebang Egonga intends to take legal action against the people who broadcast the videos, accusing them of violation of his privacy and defamation.