ECOWAS-AES Dialogue: Bassirou Diomaye Faye receives mediator Lansana Kouyaté

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, received Lansana Kouyaté in Dakar on Friday, as part of the follow-up to discussions between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

According to the Senegalese presidency, this hearing is a continuation of the mediation mission led by the Senegalese head of state on behalf of the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State and Government.

Having come to consult the Senegalese president, the West African emissary received the orientations of Mr. Faye, who had personally led this mediation between the two regional organizations.

Attached to dialogue and inter-African fraternity, Senegal reaffirms its commitment to the search for a consensual path between ECOWAS and the AES, on an issue considered decisive for the future of West African integration.