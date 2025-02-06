DRC: Corneille Nangaa targeted by an international arrest warrant

Congolese military justice has issued an arrest warrant against Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, accusing him of having neither prevented nor repressed of acts of torture perpetrated under his authority, according to information from LSI-Africa.

This mandate, signed by Colonel Magistrate Mbuta Muntu perfect, lawyer General General for the Military Court of Kinshasa/Gombe, orders his immediate arrest and his transfer to the competent authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It is part of a judicial context already marked by another case involving this key figure of the Congolese politico-military scene.

In August 2024, Corneille Nangaa was indeed sentenced to the death penalty by the Kinshasa-Gombe court of appeal. Former president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), he now directs the Congo River Alliance, a politico-military coalition including the rebel group M23.

Through this action, Kinshasa intends to reaffirm his authority and to court those which she is responsible for serious human rights violations. It remains to be seen whether Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo can be arrested and answer for these accusations to Congolese justice.