Bombings in Iran: the African Union calls to avoid regional conflagration

Faced with the brutal rise in tensions in the Middle East, the African Union calls for restraint and dialogue, after the strikes carried out on Saturday by the United States and Israel against Iran.

In a press release, the Pan-African organization’s Commission expresses its deep concern and urges all parties to avoid any further escalation. It insists on respect for international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations in order to preserve international peace and security.

According to American and Israeli authorities, the strikes targeted objectives linked to Iranian military capabilities. From Palm Beach, Florida, US President Donald Trump said the operation was aimed at “eliminating imminent threats”. For its part, the Israeli Ministry of Defense spoke of a “preventive strike” intended to neutralize threats against the Jewish state.

In Iran, state media reported that President Massoud Pezeshkian is “safe and sound”, denying reports of high-level targets. Explosions were reported in several cities, in a climate of high tensions linked in particular to Tehran’s nuclear program and ballistic capabilities.

In response, Iran launched missiles and drones towards Israel, triggering warning sirens and activating defense systems in several areas.

The European Union also reacted, calling for the protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law. The head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, described the situation as “perilous”, while highlighting the threats that, according to her, Iranian ballistic and nuclear programs represent for world security.

The African Union warns of the economic consequences of a worsening of the conflict, particularly on energy markets and food security, with significant potential impacts for African countries. It reaffirms its preference for international mediation and diplomatic initiatives likely to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

SG