By Patricia Mbewe

Zambia’s Covid 19 cases are now reached 1,099 after 32 new cases were recorded out of the 3,361 tests conducted in the last 5 days.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Kennedy Malama said during the routine Covid 19 update that the 32 new cases are from Lusaka, Ndola, Nakonde, Chirundu, Livingstone and Kasumbalesa.

Dr. Malama said the new figures now bring the total number of cases Zambia has recorded to 1,099, 7 deaths, 879 recoveries and 170 active cases.

And Dr. Malama says Kasumbalesa remains a threat to increased cases as it is one of the busiest point of entry and exist hence particular attention is needed.

PHOENIX NEWS