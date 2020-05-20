Zambia has recorded 60 new laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of the 495 tests conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 832.

Of the new cases 48 are from Muchinga Province, majority of which are in Nakonde District where 307 tests were conducted.

In Ndola on the Copperbelt, 8 cases involving truck drivers who delivered fuel to Indeni were recorded while Kitwe, Kasama, Mpulungu and Senga Hill recorded one case each.

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) Director Prof. Victor Mukonka announced the development during the Covid-19 update in Lusaka today.

Prof. Mukoka said all the new cases are linked to Nakonde the country’s new covid-19 epicenter.

Meanwhile, Prof. Mukonka has disclosed that 5 more patients who were admitted to the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital isolation facility, have recovered and discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 197.

With the new cases and recoveries Zambia now has 628 active cases in isolation facilities across the country.

And Prof. Mukonka said the mass screening and testing exercise in Chirundu District has continued with over 200 samples collected yesterday.

He said results from the samples collected so far, will be made available to the public once the testing process is concluded.

Prof. Mukonka assured the nation that with concerted efforts and unity of purpose, victory in the fight against COVID-19 is certain.

He appealed to the citizenry to continue adhering to the measures as pronounced by Government through the Presidential directives and Statutory Instruments (SIs) 21 and 22.

Press and Public Relations Unit

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services

20th May, 2020