FREEMASONS in Zambia have announced their willingness to fight COVID-19 as they joined several other stakeholders in cleaning Chilenje Market in Lusaka this morning.

Members of the Masonic group distributed masks, hand sanitizers and pledged to do more to curb the Coronavirus which has so far infected more than 2, million people and claimed more than 150, 000 globally.

Zambia has recorded 57 cases and two deaths.

Masonic Charity Fund South Zambia Chairman Arne Luring South has promised that his organisation would for the next six weeks take part in cleaning markets across the capital city.

“Our organisation which promotes charity has been active in the community for many years, and we encourage all those who can assist to continue supporting the fight against the COVID- 19 pandemic,” Luring said.

Luring pledged to work closely with government offering assistance wherever it was needed to safeguard the lives of the Zambian and ensure that they remain healthy.

“As you can see we are spraying the whole market and provided masks for all traders here, gloves as well as buckets and hand sanitizers and the whole exercise in Lusaka will be at a total cost of K100, 000,”

said Luring.

Grace Mumba, the COVID-19 response team leader thanked the masonic organization expressing delight at their contribution.

The Lusaka City Council stakeholders mobilised o disinfect the entire market.

Firefighters brought their pricy fire engines out sprayed chemical-mixed water around the trading areas.