Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 85 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus, covid-19.

The country has also recorded 3 more covid-19 related deaths and one recovery.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya who announced the development during the routine covid-19 update in Lusaka today, said of the 85 cases, 76 are from Nakonde while nine are from Lusaka.

Dr. Chilufya said of the Nakonde cases, 26 are truck drivers, 13 lodge and commercial sex workers while 31 involve immigration staff and agents while four are contacts to known cases.

He explained that the Nakonde cases were picked from the mass screening and targeted testing conducted in the border town as a result of increased positive cases among truck drivers transiting through the area.

Dr. Chilufya said the operation which saw 170 tests conducted in the last 24 hours in Nakonde District, was targeted at truck drivers, immigration officials, staff in Lodges, commercial sex workers, health care workers and members of the general public within the community.

He said the new nine cases in Lusaka were picked from the 346 tests that were conducted.

Dr. Chilufya said of the three new deaths, one patient was being investigated for Tuberculosis (TB) at Ndola Teaching Hospital and that in line with the health protocol for health facility surveillance he was tested for COVID-19.

He said the patient was transferred to Masaiti isolation facility upon testing positive but later died.

Dr. Chilufya said the other two were tested posthumously as per protocol for facility deaths.

“One of them is a 30 year old woman who was being treated for chronic liver disease, while the other is an 82 year old woman who was being treated for Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) after a sudden fall at home,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has announced that following the high number of positive cases, Nakonde has been declared a new epicenter of covid-19.

He cautioned members of the public to avoid visiting or transiting through the area to avoid contracting the disease.

Dr. Chilufya said Government will soon announce new border management measures to avoid further transmission of the disease.

He appealed to members of the public to respect and strictly adhere to current measures including those that are yet to be announced.

Dr. Chilufya also stated that all returning citizens through Nakonde including everyone using the border will be subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

He warned that those who will not respect such measures risk prosecution in the courts of law.

Cumulatively Zambia now has 252 cases, 112 recoveries, 7 deaths and 133 active cases.

Press and Public Relations Unit

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services

9th May, 2020