The Ministry of Health has tested 355 samples in the last 24 hours, out of which, 2 people tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Accordingly, Zambia now has 97 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 3 deaths, 54 discharged and 40 active Covid-19 cases which are being monitored by the country’s ministry of health.

The Ministry of Health, said 12 people among them health workers have recovered and were recently discharged.

The five health workers who tested positive of COVID-19 have since tested negative on two consecutive occasions. They have been discharged from the COVID-19 Isolation facility.

This reduced the number of active cases.

The ministry has urged the citizens to continue to use hand sanitizers and wearing of masks to reduce the spread of the deadly pandemic.