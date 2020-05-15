The country has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

All the 14 were recorded in Lusaka out of 161 tests which were done during the period under review.

Among them are 10 truck drivers.

According to information from the ministry of health, 28 people have recovered of which 12 are health workers.

Apparently, Zambia now has 509 active cases and many patients are stable except for one patient with a critical brain condition admitted at the Masaiti Facility.

Meanwhile, Nakonde border town will go into total lockdown tomorrow as the two days humanitarian window (for residents to stock essentials) comes to an end today.

“Saturday mass screening will resume in the town and Chinsali District Hospital will handle laboratory tests starting tomorrow,” said the ministry.