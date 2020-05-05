HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded only one positive COVID-19 case out of 785 tests conducted.

And Dr Chilufya says a man from Lusaka’s Chamba Valley who is already known to have been Chronically ill died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 4.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says the three months old baby is among 14 patients discharged today.

He said the new case is from Matero and that Zambia now has 43 active cases while the cumulative total is now 138.