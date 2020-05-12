The 174 COVID-19 cases recorded include 66 truck drivers, travellers, individuals in health facilities, point of entry staff, individuals detected through mass targeted community screening and contacts to known positive cases.

Nakonde remains Zambia’s Covid-19 Epicentre as person to person transmission increases.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says the country will continue to see an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases before it stabilises.

Dr Chilufya has called on citizens to believe that Covid-19 is real and to continue to observe public health guidelines

COVID-19 NEW CASES: MAPPING

• Muchinga Province (126): – Nakonde (126)

• Copperbelt Province (29):

– Ndola (22); Chingola (1); Mpongwe (1); Kitwe (1); Masaiti (4)

• North-Western (5):

– Solwezi (4); Kalumbila (1)

• Central (14):

– Kabwe (11); Kapiri-Mposhi (3);

COVID-19 #50 UPDATE -MOH