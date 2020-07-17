ZAMBIA ENGAGES RWANDA OVER REBEL FUNDING CLAIMS

Zambia has engaged the Rwandese Government at a diplomatic level to re-affirm President Edgar Lungu’s dismissal of allegations that he funded a rebel group in the East African country.

President Lungu has since asked Zambians, especially the media, to avoid speculation and unwarranted allegations over false funding claims.

This is according to a statement by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.

Mr Chipampe says President Lungu is concerned that despite pleading his innocence over the court testimony, some Zambians have continued issuing wild speculation and accusations on the matter.

He says the Zambian Government will deal with the matter using diplomatic channels with Rwanda.

On Monday, a Major named Nsabimana Sankara Calliixte told a court in Rwanda that his group called National Liberation Force (FLN) received money from President Edgar Lungu to launch attacks in Rwanda.

The court case for Major Nsabimana continues.

Zambia is home to over 5,000 Rwandans who migrated after the 1994 genocide.