YOU CAN’T WIN BY BEING STINGY – Chellah Tukuta lectures UPND

UPND official cameraman Chellah Tukuta has denied being given$73,000 to help his party win elections in Lukashya.

In a text sent to KT, Tukuta says the money in question was given to the party for all it’s activities which included ferying of cadres from Southern Province to Northern province to paint an impression that UPND was gaining.

According to Tukuta, the only money which he was given by incarcerated Patrick Mucheleka was K435 which he says he used to pay at a lodge.

“Do you think I can be asking for people to send me talk time for bundles on Facebook if I had that kind of money??? Be proffesional in your reporting and get facts. I haven’t run to anywhere. Just keep eating with PF don’t fabricate lies against me. UPND did no give me any money and I even advised them that winning elections requires that you spend money noti ifyo mwalemba bakombwe imwe,” Tukuta fumes.

It is believed Tukuta is in hidditas UPND cadres hunt for him after he lied to his leader that he will deliver Lukashya. HH has been insulting Chitimukulu that he is an idiot and a PF cadre.