YO MAPS MWIZUKANJI IN WAR OF WORDS

A shocking audio of musician Elton Mulenga A.K.A Yo Maps insulting his baby mama Mwizukanji has gone viral.

In the audio the artist is heard urging her to leave him alone and stop following him using “f” words.

“Stop F…. following me and your family. “Stay away from me why you are following me with your family,”

However, the drama continued this morning as the whole clip was unleashed. In the audio, Mwizukanji insults Yo Maps.