WHY IS UPND AND MR. CORNELIUS MWEETWA IN PANIC OVER GASSING INCIDENTS?

….as PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda demands for an apology for Mr. Mweetwa over his remarks of VEEP….

LUANSHYA. Saturday, February 29th, 2020.

Copperbelt PF Chairman Nathan Chanda has wondered why the UPND and Mr. Cornelius Mweetwa are in serious panic over the gassings incidents in the country maybe he knows something.

Mr. Chanda says the UPND are acting like innocent and want to be cry babies on issues of National Security.

Mr. Chanda says the UPND should come out clean on the evil incidents happening in the country.

“First I have seen Mr. Mweetwa appear on Television so jittery. Why is he and the UPND in panic? The police are doing their work, but why is the UPND seemingly in serious panic? We want to know why they are under pressure,” Mr. Chanda told Journalists in Ndola.

Mr. Chanda also reminded Mr. Mweetwa to stop dragging the name of the Republican President in the gassing incidents.

“Mr. Mweetwa should be reminded of the government protocols. The President through his ministers have constantly being giving updates to the nation. So Mr. Mweetwa stop dragging the President please. Since the President gave instructions to the ministers, the incidents have even reduced. But we understand that he does not understand the government protocols.”

“We want to warn Mr. Mweetwa to stop hate speech. He needs to be sober and act like a parliamentarian.”

He said the defence of Mr. Mweetwa is a clear sign that their plan has backfired. When not long ago we head that there will be armageddon in this country for you people.

“Why so defensive! Is it that the plan has backfired? We will conclude that the UPND knows a lot about these gassing incidents?.

He said the party on the Copperbelt also expects Mr. Mweetwa to offer an apology to Republican Vice-president Madam Inonge Wina.

“It is disrespectful to a youthful man like Mr. Mweetwa who is within our age to have no respect for the elderly. Mr. Mweetwa should know that Madam Wina, apart from been the Republican Vice-president, she is a mother, grandmother to many. Mr. Mweetwa clearly qualifies to be a grandson. We are shocked with the levels of disrespect,” he said.

He said Mr. Mweetwa can’t continue to attack the VEEP at a wrong platform.

“As MP, he can ask questions to the VEEP in Parliament. But this behavior of attacking our leaders at a platform they can’t defend themselves, should come to an end, because we won’t sit and watch. We are very much capable of defending our leaders.”

Mr. Chanda has since demanded for an apology from Mr. Mweetwa over his disparaging remarks over VEEP.

“He can’t say the VEEP’s response is shallow, that is an insult. We can’t tolerate such behavior. Let him be warned to refrain from using demeaning language on our VEEP and other leaders. Don’t push your lucky to far, be warned,” said Mr. Chanda.

Let’s stop politicking and point fingers over this emotional and very sensitive matter which has affected families and all of us better provide leadership and leave the security wings to do its work.

Mr Chanda lastly thanked the President and the Church for voicing out their concerns and condemning those involved in gassing and mob justice.

Issued by//

PF Copperbelt Media Team