WHY CAN’T HAKAINDE OFFER THIS WOMAN HELP BY BUYING HER A SHOP?

WHY CAN’T HAKAINDE OFFER THIS WOMAN HELP BY BUYING HER A SHOP?

Editorial Today

Quiet clearly, Mercy Chalwe is operating her makeshift at a place that is not designated for any sort of trading. What Mercy is doing is illegal and against the law.

A few days ago, the Lusaka City Council Town Clerk personally visited Mercy at her trading place, to advise her against trading at a place that is not designated for trading. Upon seeing the Town Clerk, Mercy ran away and left all her merchandise. The Town clerk packed all her things and took them to Lusaka City Council and then ordered the council workers who accompanied him to demolish the illegal structure that she had put up.

We all know that Mercy is doing something very illegal. It is very surprising that there are some people who want to pretend as if the they do not know that what is being done here doesn’t find expression in the law.

Of course, we are not surprised that Hakainde Hichilema and his minions are doing everything possible to gain political capital from Mercy’s antics. If indeed Hakainde is sympathetic to Mercy just as he wants to have us believe, why cant he find a shop and buy it for her, in the right place for her to trade from?

As a leader, Hakainde does not need to support all that nonsense that is being done by that woman. But for Hakainde, anything that seems to have potential to gain him mileage politically is something he supports. If eating human waste would guarantee Hakainde victory in an election, we are sure he would eat human waste without much difficulties.

The visit to Mercy’s illegal trading place is nothing but all for political expediency. We all know that Mercy is trying to make ends meet. And we know that she is now being called a UPND diehard. What this means is that, Mercy has been a member of UPND for a very long time. We all know that Hakainde has posed to be the most richest Zambian to ever exist. If indeed Hakainde is rich, why hasn’t he helped Mercy even with paying rent for her for a shop in a designated trading area?

Clearly, Hakainde has no business in seeing Mercy do well. He actually did not care about her not until she attracted cameras for doing wrong things.

Kwacha Times -KT