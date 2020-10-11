WHO IS DAEV FOR US TO CARE, ANYWAY?

Jeff MBEWE

If you were visiting Zambia for the first time – at the time Daeve’s death was still fresh – you would agree that Zambians are very sympathetic, united and responsible towards one another.

Reality kicks in. Two weeks later, you would see the true character of Zambians, as impulsive and driven by the wind of trends. Locally known as ukwalola umwela.Daeve was violently humiliated by two known girls in a clip that was all over social media.

The NGOs, the Police, Politicians and social media based analysts and including those whom he shared his talent with all took turns to offer their views and demands.A known comedian and entertainer Thomas Sipalo aka Difikoti wrote:

“We are governed by laws,Dead or alive when the section of the law is contravened, its the duty of any citizen to complain against the barbaric perpetrators on behalf of the president… Hence the people vs blablabla…”

A young Lusaka Lawyer Simon Mulenga Mwila took a stance to follow up the matter and see the ‘culprits’ brought to book. Was all that for attention seeking?

It’s now going to be two weeks after David Phiri known as Daeve and four others were burried.It seems, the noise about a shocking clip where Daeve’s was seen visibly humiliated by “unidentified” two ladies, was too buried at memorial park together with the late artist.

Zambians are not self starters. We are a bandwagon of ride the tide till the next wave comes along and natural procrastinators. We follow what feeds our soul be it for financial gain or fame seeking.

For example, what started as a disgruntled youth wave by likes of Bflow, Wezi, Pilato etcetera was hot on everyones lips until that State House meeting photo of Bflow popped up to put a stop into its tracks , followed by Zambian artist empowerment fund launched.The passion to rise died off as quickly as it fumed. We hardly do things in an organised manner but a reactive one.Then ,when we get to our senses we say ‘ohh after all it doesn’t affect me directly’.

“What’s the next trend wave?”, we ask as we peruse social media to know what next to jump on.

Same could be said for the ‘petition’ to bring to book Daeve’s abusers in the leaked video.Condemning what happened ended with unfulfilled promises.

Who is Daeve for us to care, anyway?