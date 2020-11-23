When Is HH Suing Sean Tembo Who Said He Is Ready To Prove That HH Stole From Zambians

WHEN IS HH SUING SEAN TEMBO WHO SAID HE IS READY TO PROVE THAT HH STOLE FROM ZAMBIANS

I have always told you that HH doesn’t know politics and is basically unfit to be one because he is too emotional, and he is supported by emotional lawyers like Haimbe, Jack Mwiimbu, among others.

If HH was a politician, all of us whom he is fighting in court would have been on his side. HH worked with Nawakwi but failed to handle her so she dumped him.

Sean Tembo was part of the packed but HH failed to handle him and he left to do serious political damages on him (HH).

I have been very friendly with HH and some of his key people including Mr. Chakawa ( actually that man would have easily gotten me because he has beautiful daughters).

My gesture to greet him at the Presidential summit was one such friendly act which HH would have used, but because he is no politician rather a bitter man he went into convulsions of attack on me well I remained calm while his naive supporters thought I was scared (mulekwata imitwe).

Anyway, let me see HH sue Sean Tembo also and he will spend all the time in court while President Lungu is campaigning.

Nonetheless, I am still going ahead with my criminal proceedings so either way, he will have something to keep him preoccupied with his emotional lawyers.

In case you didn’t read what Sean Tembo said he is the article from Smart Eagles.

“..Says the UPND leader is unsuitable to be President

Monday…November 23 2020 (Smart Eagles)

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) Leader Sean Tembo has says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema swindled the Nation during the privatisation of Mosi-o-Tunya Hotels in Livingstone.

Mr Tembo insists Mr Hichilema has credibility issues and not better placed to be president.

“He also has credibility issues, having evidently swindled the country during the privatization of Mosi-o-Tunya Hotel in Livingstone,” Tembo explained.

“We did our research on that transaction and there is no doubt in our minds that the gentleman swindled the nation in that transaction” he said adding that he is ready to prove it in court.

“We are not sure about other allegations but on that Livingstone hotel matter, we are sure and are willing to back it up in court,” said Mr Tembo, adding that there is need for any Citizen to serve the country with honour when called upon to do so even in a small capacity.

“Now, as a citizen of this Republic, the State will often call upon you to serve it every now and then. It might be in a small capacity and it might be in a big capacity, but whatever the case, when the State calls upon you to serve it, you need to serve it with distinction and honor,” he said.

He cited the US as one country where one cannot run for the presidency if not served in Government before.

“That is why in other countries such as the US, it is often considered a custom that anyone who aspires to be President must have served in the security or defense wings.For example, seven of America’s Presidents after 1945 actually fought in the Second World War. George W Bush was Director of the CIA before he became President. The point here is that you need to have served the State in one capacity or the other to show your suitability for the main job,” he explained.

Mr Tembo said that it is unfortunate that when Mr Hichilema was given an opportunity to serve the country allegedly abused the opportunity.

“When Mr. Hichilema was given an opportunity to serve the country by managing part of our privatization, he instead decided to serve his pockets and put his personal interests above those of the State. And now, he is asking to be President. He abused the State once when he was given an opportunity to serve it, surely what are the chances that he will not abuse the State again if given the opportunity to serve as President? he questioned.

#SmartEagles2020”

