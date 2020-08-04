We’ll Be Happy When We Lose 2021 Elections- Namwala UPND MP

By: George Lemba

UPND Namwala Member of Parliament Moono Lubezhi says the leadership in UPND will be happy with whatever results they will get.

Ms Lubezhi says the opposition members are not interested in encouraging people to obtain National Registration Cards (NRCs) but are insulting UPND leaders on social media on a daily basis.

She said youths and leaders in UPND are complaining from the comfort of their home, when they don’t move out to go and campaign.

You can’t be insulting [the party] leadership! UPND is not about leadership; we are all flag-carriers of the UPND,” explained Lubezhi.

“UPND youths are lazy and you don’t go out to campaign, don’t complain [about] whatever results we get. Be content with what we get because what we put in is what will come out,” she said.