We Will Beat You If You Lose 2021 Elections,UPND Members Sound Warning To HH

WE WILL BEAT YOU IF YOU LOSE 2021 ELECTIONS, UPND MEMBERS SOUND WARNING TO HH*

Members of the opposition United Party for National Development, UPND have warned Hakainde Hichilema that they would beat him if he loses the 2021 elections.

Hakainde Hichilema has since confirmed the said warnings via a post on his Facebook page. He has appealed to his members not to worry as everything is possible if they worked together.