We Don’t Need A Bemba Running Mate To Win The 2021 General Elections – UPND

…as UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is set to unveil Monze MP Jack Mwiimbu as his running mate to reward him for being a reliable leader of the Opposition in Parliament

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema does not need a Bemba running mate to win the August 12 general elections.

Mr. Katuka says those saying that Mr. Hichilema is desperately searching for a Bemba to be his running mate in order to secure himself votes in Northern, Muchinga, Luapula and Copperbelt Provinces are merely politicking.

He said Mr. Hichilema is not in a hurry to unveil his running mate and that he will do at an appropriate time with Monze MP Jack Mwiimbu and his Mazabuka counterpart being considered as NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili is set to rejoin the PF after being frustrated by the UPND’s delay to make a big announcement that he will be its running mate in this year’s elections.