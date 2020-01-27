We Are Not Here To Chase Cats, Declares Zambia Police As It Guns Down A Suspect.

Police in Chingola have gunned down one person suspected to be among those spraying unknown chemicals in houses.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Bonny Kapeso has confirmed.

Kapeso said the suspect was found with bottles containing some liquid which remains unknown.

He said the suspect failed to stop after one warning short from the office which let to them shooting him in the leg.

Kapeso has stated that due to severe bleeding the suspect died.

Meanwhile, Kapeso who has been in Chingola in the last few days said the number of people being sprayed with unknown chemicals has reduced.

He has further warned that police will not leave anything to chance until peace is restored in Chingola.