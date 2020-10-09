USA Based UPND Funder George N Mtonga To Defect If HH Gives Kambwili Any Position

USA BASED UPND FUNDER GEORGE N MTONGA TO DEFECT IF HH GIVES KAMBWILI ANY POSITION

**Chishimba Kambwili and UPND***

I have been asked about CK joining UPND again and if my position has changed. Would I be fine with a UPND where CHishimba Kambwili holds a cabinet position or becomes VP.

No. Like I said, UPND without a doubt needs numbers to win and these disgruntled former PF politicians can deliver.

But I have to ask myself. If CK had two offers on the table right now.

1. Become VP of UPND

2. Become VP of PF

Which one do you think CK would accept. Right now. He is offered that. I’m certain that everyone will agree with me that he would go for the VP position in PF and actually start attacking HH.

My position hasn’t changed about CK and a party where CK holds leadership positions is not a party I would be part of. This remains my personal position given my values. Some of you can bend your values, but I cant bend mine.

CK in UPND leadership is not offering Zambians true change. And Zambia needs true change not politicians who are trying to survive and enter power to continue plundering.

My position remains the same and has not changed.