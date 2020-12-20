UPND’s Lawlessness Exposed Again As Its Cadre, Larry Mweetwa, Gets Deported

UPND’s Lawlessness Exposed Again As Its Cadre, Larry Mweetwa, Gets Deported.

Today, it’s an everyday topic hearing complaints by the opposition UPND that the Patriotic Front government does not uphold law and order, and that the Hakainde Hichilema led UPND government would bring sanity in the country should it be voted into power.

They say charity begins at home. Whilst in opposition, however, the UPND does not find it necessary to uphold the same law and order. Its chief cadre, Larry Mweetwa, entered the country using a British passport but started mobilising as a Zambian UPND cadre, which is not permitted by law as it is clearly meddling in the affairs of a sovereignty of our state.

Now, this is a talking point. Just how much of what the UPND says should we trust? The late President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, in his book, ‘Levy Patrick Mwanawasa: An incentive for posterity’ written by Amos Malupenga and edited by Professor Fackson Banda, said, “The problem Mr. Hichilema has is the fact that he wants to cheat, to mislead, to show that he is what he is not. His understanding of politics is that it doesn’t matter; you can cheat, provided you get your goals!”

If you’ve found these notes informative, share them with a friend! Remember to like our Facebook page for well researched articles, political analyses and commentaries.

©Eagle One Zambia