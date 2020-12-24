UPND’s Hired Assassin Kills Two Innocent Citizens Execution Style

*By Dr Joze Manda*

Gunned done execution style, both in the head with precision and within seconds of each other is an act that could not have happened randomly but planned. It is clear that someone in UPND planned and executed that act in order to deviate the attention of the citizens from HH’s summon and as well as paint the PF government as being ruthless.

Our investigative wings must move with speed of lightening and bring all those involved in this assassination of innocent people to book before Zambia turns into another South Africa, where political executions are the order of the day.

*Protocols of mob control do not allow use of teargas and live ammunition at the same time to disperse a crowd. The police fired tear gases, so where did the live bullets that killed the innocent soul come from?*

It is now abundantly clear now that the opposition UPND is hell bent on fanning anarchy and would stop at nothing to cause instability at any given opportunity and this time the perpetrators must be dealt with once and for all.

*With no doubt, HH has now become a danger to the well being of this country and if anything he must be charged with murder for the death of those two innocent souls. Kampypngo and Kamganja had forewarned HH on appearing with a horde of carders when he was summoned but he chose to do otherwise because he had an evil plan up his sleeves.*

HH must take introspection and examine himself critically and tell us why he is prepared to set this country on and commit murder in his bid to get to plot one. What kind of leader would sacrifice his children to gain political power?

To understand HH’s desperation to ascend into power, one has to go backwards and analyse our past elections in regards to what was done by HH and his UPND in their quest to rig the 2016 elections. This on its own explains the dangerous predicament we find ourselves in as a country. We have a major opposition political party whose only focus is to grab political power by any means possible including political assassination as we see today.

The leadership of UPND suffers from ego, overly rated ambition for power and pride, such that it overcrowds their effective participation on important national matters that affect the citizenry and poor people.

*The obsession with which HH and his UPND are doing politics has the potential to set this country of fire come 2021 and as citizens, we must all fight to emancipate ourselves from the violent and demonic jaws of UPND’s mapatzya formula.*

The damage being done to our country by UPND through social media and now murder and violence is so huge that if left unchecked, it will drive this country down a path that will take us 100 years to recover from.

Organisations like LAZ are also to blame because they react prematurely on issues they have no knowledge off. How did LAZ know or prove that the police fired the live bullets that killed those innocent souls? On what basis did they accuses the police of murder and brutality?

LAZ as an institute is now a shell of its old self and it is clear to us that it is either the current leadership is compromised or they the ability to reason to the level that has been set by their predecessors