HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo says an opposition political party is using people to bring confusion in the country.

And Kampyongo says those who are issuing alarming statements on the gassing recorded in some parts of the country will not be allowed to stand for elections.

Speaking when he appeared on Delight Radio Kwitonta in Chinsali, Sunday, Kampyongo, the Shiwang’andu PF member of parliament, said

“Ilingi aba pasa umu tende wa calo, tu pubafye, twa mungulu. Kuli nama ng’wi ng’wi tule konka na aya ama politics mulefwaya ukuleta aya bupuba aya kutila mwaya, abantu baisa mukumikansha ifya bupuba ifyaku chita chita. Kuli akapani kamo ako tumfwile, shabalumbule, balemona kwati balichenjela tule bafulula. Nomba ubuchenjeshi bwankoko pungwa ta sakamana. Baleisa muku senda abantu ati iyo twayamuku…ndi ku Home Affairs. Uleti ulepoka passport ninshi ninjishiba ukalati mulebwela uko kwine muleya tukesa mifulula (Most times, those who cause confusion in the country are foolish people. There is a certain group of people we are monitoring…even these foolish politics they want to bring in, training people…There is a certain opposition party which is training people, I won’t mention it, they think they are clever. The eagle does not worry about the cleverness of a chicken. We will expose them. I am Home Affairs Minister, I even know when you come to get a passport. And when you come back from wherever you had gone, we will arrest you),” Kampyongo said.

He further said people who were issuing alarming statements on the current situation in the country would not be allowed to contest the general elections next year.

“Naimwe bashikulu bantu abakulu abali umu, imyemfu ikaya pwila muchi fungo. Ndemisokela chalimo. Pantu efyo mulechita mwatampa ukuleta ichifulunganyo. Takwaba ama politics yakuti waya traina abantu ukwangasha ifyanso ninshi uli pa bulwi. Natumikonka bwino sana. Elo tatulafika kuli akapuba akalemituma, tuleuma elo ine shiseka no kuseka (Even you big people taking part in these things, your beards will finish in prison. I am warning you in advance. You are now bringing confusion. There is no way a political party can start training people on how to use dangerous weapons, it means that they want a fight. We have monitored you very well. Before we pounce on the fool who is sending you, we will first deal with you. And you know I don’t joke around),” Kampyongo warned.

He said those who were accusing the State of being involved in the gassing incidences would equally be arrested.

“Kuli ubufi ati iyo abantu taba fwile baleenda 21:00 hours ninshi waingila, efyo ma soldiers balandile, ifintu ifishiliko. Nomba umuntu ulebepesha no buteko ninshi nomba chayamba ukufika pa bubi. Echo ifwe abalemona umutende wachino chalo, fimo ifi twalamona efyo twalakonkana nabo. Tulebekata bantala misoka. (There are lies going on that soldiers have said people should not move after 21:00 hours. Those who are accusing the government of being involved in gassing incidences are now pushing us against the wall. Those of us who oversee the security in the nation, we will do something, we will arrest the trouble makers),” Kampyongo said.

He said some people were taking advantage of gassing to eliminate their opponents.

“Nafiilya bale leta ama politics, tulefulilwa kumo. Ati iyo niba…Ku mafinga uku kwa chitika imilandu ukutila umuntu aiminina pa chulu ukuti namuno kuli letele ifyaku fuminisha, takwetepo nelyashi. Lelo alikwata ichifimbila ba bantu abaishiba nomba alefwaya ale bomfya ama politics ukutila umunankwe uwapo nga councillor or council chairman nga amwimisha abantu, pakuti akakwate umupata kuti akeminine. Bonse tulemufulula no kwiminina tawakeminine. Pantu nga wala leta ama politics muli fintu ifya musango ifi ninshi ulimuntu ushatemwa umutende muchalo Ku fulula. Na bakapokola natuba pela insambu shakuti obo mwaumfwa bale leta amalandakanya ichibwate bwate, aimya imitima yabantu apachili chintu, anuneni (We are not happy with those who are bringing politics and finger pointing in this. There are people in Mafinga who are saying ‘people who are gassing are in the area’, they don’t even have evidence. These people want people to rise against their rivals so that they stand a better chance to stand as a councillor or council chairman. We will arrest them, they won’t even stand for those elections because you cannot bring in politics in these unfortunate things. We have given authority to the police officers to arrest those who are issuing alarming statements),” Kampyongo said.

He advised that owing to the volatile situation around the country, those visiting new places should notify the chiefs in the areas to avoid being mistaken for a criminal.

“Elo ndelomba naba mwine mushi bonse ukutila,mwalishiba filya chali akale, umuntu nga afika pa munshi, afilwe afikilila paliba mwine mushi mwamwishiba. Namuno mwine muma town echo mwabela ne tungulushi ama councillor napumanshi pene palikwata intungulishi. We muntu nga wafika pachifulo nepo wafilila bakweba ati iyo tuleya kuntungulushi ukutila naufika mumushi pakuti abantu baishiba pali umweni (I am appealing to the chiefs that they should bring back what used to happen in the past where someone notifies them when a visitor arrives in the chiefdom. That is why we have councillors. When you go to a new place, you are supposed to notify the leaders so that people know you are a visitor),” Kampyongo advised.

“Echo mubeleleko ukusunga iminshi. Pantu ngatamwishibe kuti mwapokelela nechipondo. Pantu apa tuleya, ama register pamunshi pafilwe palaba ama register pakuti abantu bafwile baishibika abaikele pamunshi echika chefya umungulu (That is why you are there, to keep vigil of what is happening in the village. Because if you don’t know anyone who comes here, you can accommodate a criminal. Going forward, we should have registers in the villages to know which people are occupants in the villages and this will reduce criminality).”

He further warned members of the public that they risked being arrested for taking the law into their own hands.

“Lelo echo tulelomba abantu kutila lekeni ubuteko baingisha abaishiba ukukonka imilandu ngayachitika babombe. Pantu aba bantu baleikatwa. Bambi balebomfya utumisange ukwensha ubufi. Bambi baleminina pamusebo waimya nakasembe ala mule kakwa. Tensambu yenu iyo (I am appealing to the members of the public to allow the law enforcement agencies to do their work. You can see they are arresting people. And some people are fuelling rumours and others are blocking roads while wielding axes. You will be arrested, that is not your job),” said Kampyongo.