UPND SHOULD NOT PERSECUTE KAFUE MP LIKE IT DID TO KAFUE COUNCIL CHAIR

By: Marvin Chanda Mberi

We have learnt that a UPND parliamentarian has once again taken a courageous stance and against all odds attended the officiating of the housing units for men and women in uniform in her constituency by the Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Steven Kampyongo.

We wish to commend the Kafue UPND MP Ms Mirriam Choonya for putting aside her affiliation by acknowledging the enormous developmental projects that the PF has taken to her constituency.

This is the sharp contrast to the claims which has been made by the unelected as well as unelectable UPND life President Hakainde Sammy Hichilema who willfully pays a blind eye for the unprecedented infrastructure developmental projects littered across the country.

We agree with the gallant daughter of the soil in Ms Choonya who stated that development can only be taken to places where it is lobbied for.

While the Government has the primary responsibility of implementing the social and economic programs, the MPs have the corresponding responsibility to identify the areas of need since they are closely tied with the grassroots.

Therefore, it is a disservice for UPND and their leadership not to take their concerns to the relevant institutions of the Government.

Just like the primary purpose and theme of the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) states, “leaving no one behind” inclusivity is the intergral basis of the government.

The insatiable appetite to uplift the living standards of the people knows no political affiliations.

We have also noted that few years ago UPND expelled its hardworking and dedicated Council Chairperson for attending a government function.

The gross intolerance in UPND is a source of worry especially in the Christian and democratic Republic of Zambia.

Our prayer is that the UPND should not sideline or persecute Ms Choonya for being firm and attend to the needs of the electorates.

We just hope a precedence has been set and hope to see more UPND MPs to put their feet on the ground and work with the man of the people ECL who knows no political affiliations and other human barriers.