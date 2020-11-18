UPND SHOULD LOOK FOR ANOTHER CANDIDATE FOR 2021 – TAYALI …as he reports Hichilema to ACC

LUSAKA, Tuesday, November17, 2020 (SMART EAGLES)

UNITED PARTY for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has been reported to the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) by Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali for the questionable role he played in the privatization of some national Assets.

And Tayali has advised the opposition UPND to begin looking for another candidate ahead of the 2021 elections, adding that HH was headed for prison.

Tayali told journalists this morning at a press briefing that he had reported HH to ACC to be investigated on privatization allegations leveled against him, citing among others, a house located in Chelston which he said HH deprived the owner as well as farm number 1942 situated in Kalomo Southern Province.

Tayali also said he was in the process of reporting HH to the Police for allegedly being in possession of two National Registration Cards (NRCs) bearing different names and details.

The EEP leader said he had gathered enough evidence against HH and was ready to meet him in court.

“I highly doubt that HH will escape from this and I want to give some friendly advise to the UPND that let them start looking for another candidate for 2021. I am more confident with the evidence I have against HH than I had against Chishimba Kambwili,” said Tayali.

*And Tayali has dared the UPND leader that should the Courts finds him innocent, he would give in to his demands of K10 million.*

“But if they find him guilty, he should also give me that 3 bedroomed House he promised otherwise I do not owe any apology.”

Meanwhile, Tayali said the same joy UPND sympthysizers showed when HH demanded an appology and K10 million from him is the same excitement they should show when their leader goes to jail.