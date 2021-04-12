UPND SHESHEKE MP ROMEO JAILED 2YRS

Sesheke Central Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has been given a two year suspended sentence by the Chinsali Magistrate Court, the UPND media team has reported.

Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata who last week found Mr Kangombe guilty of assaulting two police officers handed out the sentencing this morning and ordered the lawmaker to pay a K10,000.

Magistrate Malata told Kangombe that he risks a stiffer conviction should he commit a similar offence in the next two years.

Efforts are being made to have the K10,000 paid to the Court and have the lawmaker released from Chinsali Correctional facility where he has been held since last week.

Kalemba