UPND SENIOR OFFICIALS DISAPPOINTED IN ANTHONY BWALYA’s POOR STRATEGY OF USING A WELL KNOWN UPND KITWE CADRE, CISCO, TO STAGE THE MONEY VIDEO

UPND SENIOR OFFICIALS DISAPPOINTED IN ANTHONY BWALYA’s POOR STRATEGY OF USING A WELL KNOWN UPND KITWE CADRE, CISCO, TO STAGE THE MONEY VIDEO

The video going round social media shows a well known UPND cadre from Kitwe by the name of Cisco pretending to be a PF cadre sleeping in money. Sources have revealed that it was a poor strategy by Anthony Bwalya to try and malign the PF but it has been easily exposed because everyone knows the person in the video, Cisco, who is a staunch UPND cadre in Kitwe.

According to the UPND source, Cisco is actually a questionable character and the worst choice to use for such an assignment. Senior members of the UPND are said to be angered by Bwalya’s poor strategy and have since voiced out concern to HH.

The objective of the propaganda was to instigate public outrage against the PF but now it has backfired.