UPND senior Members reject Kambwili as party running mate

Relaible sources in UPND have told Kwacha Times that some senior members have rejected the idea of making NDC leader running mate to HH.

According to sources, Kambwili has been rejected because he has proved to be unreliable and easily changes his mind and political direction.

At a meeting held recently, Hakainde Hichilema decided that he would finally settle for Chishimba Kambwili as his preferred running mate in the 2021 elections.

But sources in the main opposition say the verdict by Hichilema has faced serious resistance from persons who have been eyeing the position.

Among the top contenders of the running mate is Garry Nkombo and Cornelius Mweetwa.

HH has faced difficulties to appoint a vice President among his own members because he fears appointing a Tonga will prove the tribal tag of his party.

Following the departure of GBM, HH is looking to recruit another Bemba Recruiting Agent (BRA) to help him hoodwink Bembas in next year’s elections.

However, among the reasons Kambwili has been declined by founder members of UPND, is because he once said even if Jesus stood against any UPND member or a frog in Southern province, Tongas would still not vote against the Messiah because of their tribalism.