UPND Nalikwanda Constituency secretary burried in a mat locally known as Mphasa

UPND Nalikwanda Constituency secretary burried in a mat locally known as Mphasa .

HH refused to send money for a coffin saying he doesn’t burry people.

HH is only rich on paper. He has borrowed a lot of money from Anglo American which he uses for campaign and they have warned him that if he doesn’t win 2021, he will pay with his life.