UPND Nalikwanda Constituency secretary burried in a mat locally known as Mphasa .
HH refused to send money for a coffin saying he doesn’t burry people.
HH is only rich on paper. He has borrowed a lot of money from Anglo American which he uses for campaign and they have warned him that if he doesn’t win 2021, he will pay with his life.
September 22, 2020
